Report: Manchester United Wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho has Caught the Eye of Juventus

Manchester United young wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly caught the eye of Italian giants, Juventus with the club possibly looking to sign the player next summer, according to a new report.

Garnacho has been an incredibly talented prospect in United's academy set up over the past year or so and played a big part in the United side that won the FA Youth Cup last season.

The Argentine international has been performing incredibly well at his age group whilst on international duty scoring a number of top quality goals.

Garnacho is talked about by United fans as the clubs top upcoming talent with fans eager to see if the youngster has a part to play in Erik Ten Hag's set up next season.

According to a new report from Tutto Sport via Sport Witness;

"Alejandro Garnacho has caught the eye of the Serie A giants Juventus, he’s one of the most followed profiles at the club."

Juventus are said to be monitoring Garnacho ahead of next summer with the article stating that the youngster's current contract expires in 2023.

United fans will be hoping that the club offer the talented youngster a new deal rather than losing the player for free next summer.

