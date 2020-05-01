United not willing to meet £70m Rice valuation

Speculation linking Manchester United with Declan Rice has arisen in recent weeks, but it looks like that's a transfer that won't be happening this summer.

West Ham United could reportedly be forced to offload their prize asset ahead of a squad overhaul later this year, with Chelsea and United said to be interested.

According to Bleacher Report, sources have stated that United won't be willing to offer anything near West Ham's £70million valuation of Rice.

It's also been stated that during testing times amidst the coronavirus crisis, a deal for Rice should be considered a no-go due to his hefty price tag.

Global pandemic or not, £70m for Rice is a heavily inflated price and it was always unlikely the Reds would be looking to pay that fee.

The upcoming transfer window is expected to be full of change, with Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho touted to be nearing moves to Old Trafford.

That particular attacking duo arriving at the club would like cost around £150million, so you'd expect United will need to make sales in order to bolster the squad further.

I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs a new holding midfielder in his squad - check out my recent piece on Thomas Partey - but there are plenty of better options than Rice.

Don't get me wrong, the 21-year-old is a great talent but for that price, whichever club signs him would be overpaying.

