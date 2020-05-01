Stretford Paddock
United not willing to meet £70m Rice valuation

Alex Turk

Speculation linking Manchester United with Declan Rice has arisen in recent weeks, but it looks like that's a transfer that won't be happening this summer.

West Ham United could reportedly be forced to offload their prize asset ahead of a squad overhaul later this year, with Chelsea and United said to be interested.

According to Bleacher Report, sources have stated that United won't be willing to offer anything near West Ham's £70million valuation of Rice.

It's also been stated that during testing times amidst the coronavirus crisis, a deal for Rice should be considered a no-go due to his hefty price tag.

Global pandemic or not, £70m for Rice is a heavily inflated price and it was always unlikely the Reds would be looking to pay that fee.

The upcoming transfer window is expected to be full of change, with Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho touted to be nearing moves to Old Trafford.

That particular attacking duo arriving at the club would like cost around £150million, so you'd expect United will need to make sales in order to bolster the squad further.

I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs a new holding midfielder in his squad - check out my recent piece on Thomas Partey - but there are plenty of better options than Rice.

Don't get me wrong, the 21-year-old is a great talent but for that price, whichever club signs him would be overpaying.

Catch up with the latest Manchester United transfer news with this morning's Paper Talk, hosted by Stretford Paddock's Alex Baguley:

Matic reveals which team-mate he's missing most

Nemanja Matic has revealed which Manchester United team-mate he's missing most during lockdown, and it may be a surprise.

Alex Turk

Manchester United Transfer Round-Up Henderson Not For Sale

Paper Talk news this morning. We are looking at Dean Henderson bids being rejected by Manchester United and an update on Upamecano.

Mitul Mistry

Santos ace 'dreams' of life-time contract at United

Santos ace Yeferson Soteldo has openly admitted he 'dreams' of signing a life-time contract at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Why United must make Thomas Partey midfield target no. 1

Manchester United are reportedly looking for midfield reinforcements and targeting Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey makes perfect sense.

Alex Turk

Kings of Europe: The History of Manchester United

Episode Six of The History of Manchester United revisits the club's first European Cup triumph in 1968.

Alex Turk

Manchester United Daily News Round-Up 30/04/20 - Manchester United Back in TrainingDraft SharePreviewPublish

We look a today's Manchester United news Round up including Man United going back to training and Ed Woodward Backing Ole Gunnar Solskaer

Mitul Mistry

MANCHESTER UNITED TO DELIVER 60,000 MEALS TO NHS STAFF

The first of an initial 60,000 prepared meals for NHS staff across Manchester will be dispatched from Old Trafford tomorrow in a joint initiative between United, Manchester United Foundation, Mealforce and the club’s catering supplier, Bidfood.

Mitul Mistry

Why Sky Sports aren't crazy to name Maguire as United's 19/20 MVP

Harry Maguire has been selected as Sky Sports' Manchester United MVP this season, and Alex Turk argues why they could be right.

Alex Turk

Manchester United Daily News Round-Up 29/04/20 - Partey wants Manchester United

Athletico Madrid's Thomas Partey is linked for a move and Manchester United is the destination

Mitul Mistry

Partey wants Premier League move and 'loves United links'

A source close to Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has revealed he is ready to turn a contract down and 'loves' Manchester United links.

Alex Turk