Report: Manchester United Have Set About Working on Darwin Nunez, Pau Torres, Jurrien Timber and Frenkie De Jong Deals

Manchester United are now starting to piece together their summer transfer window puzzle by planning out and starting to work on deals for a number of players such as Darwin Nunez, Pau Torres, Jurrien Timber and Frenkie De Jong according to a new report.

United are going about their summer dealings already according to many reports with a list of talks said to be underway with a number of parties already.

United are working with new manager Erik Ten Hag to work on his priority signings ahead of a busy summer transfer window.

Darwin Nunez

Ten Hag is reportedly prioritising a move for a midfielder and defender in the early stages of the window however Benfica striker, Nunez remains a top target.

According to a new report from Graeme Bailey, "Manchester United have now set about working on a number of deals, including Darwin Nunez, Pau Torres, Frenkie de Jong and Jurrien Timber, for whom they have entered talks."

United fans will be impatiently waiting to find out who Ten Hag's first signing will be at the club this summer.

