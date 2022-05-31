Report: Manchester United Have Set About Working on Darwin Nunez, Pau Torres, Jurrien Timber and Frenkie De Jong Deals
Manchester United are now starting to piece together their summer transfer window puzzle by planning out and starting to work on deals for a number of players such as Darwin Nunez, Pau Torres, Jurrien Timber and Frenkie De Jong according to a new report.
United are going about their summer dealings already according to many reports with a list of talks said to be underway with a number of parties already.
United are working with new manager Erik Ten Hag to work on his priority signings ahead of a busy summer transfer window.
Ten Hag is reportedly prioritising a move for a midfielder and defender in the early stages of the window however Benfica striker, Nunez remains a top target.
According to a new report from Graeme Bailey, "Manchester United have now set about working on a number of deals, including Darwin Nunez, Pau Torres, Frenkie de Jong and Jurrien Timber, for whom they have entered talks."
United fans will be impatiently waiting to find out who Ten Hag's first signing will be at the club this summer.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon