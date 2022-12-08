Manchester United Working On Deal To Sign Yann Sommer

Manchester United are reportedly said to be working on a deal to sign Yann Sommer on a free transfer next summer. United can hold talks and work on the deal from the first of January.

The Red Devils are reportedly wanting to sign the keeper when his contract expires in the summer. The Switzerland international could be a great pickup on a free transfer.

A new report from ESPN has stated that United are now working on a deal to sign the player. They report;

“Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer on a free transfer next summer, sources have told ESPN.”

