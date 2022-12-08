Skip to main content
Manchester United Working On Deal To Sign Yann Sommer

Manchester United Working On Deal To Sign Yann Sommer

Manchester United are reportedly working on a deal to sign Bundesliga goalkeeper Yann Sommer next summer.

Manchester United are reportedly said to be working on a deal to sign Yann Sommer on a free transfer next summer. United can hold talks and work on the deal from the first of January. 

The Red Devils are reportedly wanting to sign the keeper when his contract expires in the summer. The Switzerland international could be a great pickup on a free transfer. 

We at the United Transfer Room reported on the news that stated that United were interested just some days ago. We reported;

Yann Sommer

Manchester United could now be preparing to replace David De Gea next summer following the expiration of his contract. The Red Devils are reportedly eyeing a possible move for a new number one.

United could possibly move for a goalkeeper who is highly sought after and could be available for free in the summer. Yann Sommer has become an established shot stopper in the Bundesliga as well as on an international level.

The 33 year old has been impressing for Switzerland more recently in the Euro’s as well as in the World Cup. The keepers contract expires by the summer transfer window next year and would be available for free.”

A new report from ESPN has stated that United are now working on a deal to sign the player. They report;

“Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer on a free transfer next summer, sources have told ESPN.”

