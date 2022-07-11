Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Working To Relaunch Contacts For Lyon Striker Moussa Dembele

Manchester United are said to still be working on adding attacking talent to their ranks this summer even if Cristiano Ronaldo is to stay at or leave the club this summer, according to a new report.

United have already looked at the likes of Antony from Ajax this summer however many supporters still suggest that United need to sign a new striker in this window.

The Red Devils currently have the likes of Ronaldo and Anthony Martial that are able to play as a central striker however both of those players have futures which are uncertain at Old Trafford.

With the main story of the past weeks being around Ronaldo's future, United could be set to reignite interest in a former target, should the superstar leave the club this summer.

Ronaldo

United had previously looked at a number of striker targets in past windows, however with the arrival of Ronaldo last summer, United didn't look elsewhere.

However, a new report from an outlet called Media Foot has suggested that United will reignite their interest in Lyon striker, Moussa Dembele.

"Manchester United are working to relaunch contacts for Lyon striker Moussa Dembélé in secret. If Cristiano Ronaldo leaves, his departure will be compensated by one or two signings - Dembélé could be one of those arrivals." The report stated.

