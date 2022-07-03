Report: Manchester United Working To Sign Antony And Arnaut Danjuma

Manchester United are working to sign attacking reinforcements ahead of the new campaign with two new possible additions in the form of new wingers are apparently being worked on according to new reports.

United are looking to improve their attacking outlets for the new season under Erik Ten Hag despite Cristiano Ronaldo's future hanging in the balance.

Ten Hag wants to add new options to his attack next season with one of the rumoured wingers, Antony already said to be a target for the Dutch manager.

Antony featured as a key player in Ten Hag's title winning side with Ajax last season and the Dutch manager is key to reunite with the winger.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

The other winger that United are said to be working on is Villarreal talent Arnaut Danjuma who has been linked to United in the past.

If Ronaldo is to leave then most people would suggest that United will have to sign a striker, however Ten Hag could turn to existing players to use in the number nine role.

According to a new report from Jordi Delgado of Diario Sport;

"Manchester United are working on signing Antony and Arnaut Danjuma."

Danjuma would be likely to cost a similar amount as Antony with a price for both coming to a combined £110-120million which could price United out of a move.

