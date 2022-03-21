Manchester United Wrap Up Signing Of 18-year-old Midfield Prodigy

Manchester United have completed the signing of 18-year-old midfield prodigy Toby Collyer.

He has made the switch to the North-West having signed a three-year contract with the Red Devils.

Collyer, who captained England at under-16 and under-17 level, was with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The highly-rated teenager made a total of 25 appearances last season playing for the South Coast club's under-18 and under-23 sides.

The Old Trafford side poached in to wrap up the signing of the young midfielder after he failed to reach an agreement with Brighton to extend his stay at the club.

The signing will certainly be encouraging news for United as Collyer's being dubbed as one of the best midfielders of the class of 2004.

After joining United, the young Englishman wrote on social media, "Delighted to join this great club, can’t wait to get started!"

He will continue his development at Old Trafford.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |