Manchester United Youngster Could Leave On Loan With Antony's Arrival

Manchester United are very close to submitting an official bid to Ajax to sign winger Antony, however a new report has suggested that the arrival of the Brazilian could see a youngster leave on loan with a Premier League side interested.

United and Erik Ten Hag are set on the arrival of Antony this summer who is pushing for the move to Old Trafford.

However with the addition of a new winger for such a high fee, it does now open the door to the departure of one youngster on loan this season.

According to a new report, the arrival of Antony could pave the way for the loan exit of one United youngster.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Anthony Elanga was handed a rare start on Monday night as Erik Ten Hag named him in his starting eleven against Liverpool.

Elanga had a good overall performance and registered an assist for Jadon Sancho's opening goal.

However with the arrival of Antony, Elanga could face a struggle for minutes.

According to a new report from Simon Jones of the Mail; “Antony’s arrival could trigger the loan departure of Anthony Elanga who has interest from Everton.”

A loan move to a Premier League club could be a great thing for Elanga to gain some much needed minutes this season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon