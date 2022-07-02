Report: Manchester United’s Bid For Lisandro Martinez Is €40million

Manchester United have reportedly placed their offer on the table for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez amid a transfer battle with rivals Arsenal, according to Laurie Whitwell.

Martinez is a target for both United and Arsenal in this transfer window with now both clubs having reportedly set their bid for the player as they fight for the Argentine’s signature.

Arsenal have already seen two bids rejected for the player with Ajax set to hold out for a fee of around €50million.

Both United and Arsenal are confident that the player will move to the Premier League this summer as Martinez has already informed his parent club that he wants to move to the English top flight.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Martinez would be keen to follow his former manager Ten Hag to Old Trafford this summer and can also play a range of positions including central defence and defensive midfield.

Erik Ten Hag is a big fan of Martinez and would like to reunite with the player next season, the Dutch manager told United to push Arsenal to sign the player.

According to Laurie Whitwell of the Athletic;

“Manchester United bid for Lisandro Martinez is €40m guaranteed rising to €45m including add-ons. Believed Ajax want €50m. Arsenal rivalling. Talks ongoing.”