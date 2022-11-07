Manchester United’s Chances Of Signing Jude Bellingham Are Low

Manchester United are reportedly now unlikely to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next summer. A new report from Germany states that United’s chances of signing the midfielder are low due to interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

United are keen to sign Bellingham from Dortmund next summer just like a high number of European elite clubs. The Englishman is a talented youngster and is high in demand due to his breakthrough in the Bundesliga.

The 19 year old has been performing fantastically in the league and even the UEFA Champions League this season. Bellingham is a long standing target of United’s and the club had tried to sign him in the past.

IMAGO / PA Images

The midfielder however is subject to interest from Liverpool and Manchester City as well as Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window. Bellingham had reportedly been close to saying ‘yes’ to Real Madrid but nothing formally is agreed.

However, a new report has emerged from Sky Sports in Germany from journalist Florian Plettenberg that United’s chances of signing Bellinham are low. He reported;

“Chances are low that Manchester United will sign Jude Bellingham due to competition with Manchester City and Liverpool but also financial fair play is a factor.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon