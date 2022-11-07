Skip to main content
Manchester United’s Chances Of Signing Jude Bellingham Are Low

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Manchester United’s Chances Of Signing Jude Bellingham Are Low

Manchester United’s chances of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham are reportedly said to be low amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Manchester United are reportedly now unlikely to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next summer. A new report from Germany states that United’s chances of signing the midfielder are low due to interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

United are keen to sign Bellingham from Dortmund next summer just like a high number of European elite clubs. The Englishman is a talented youngster and is high in demand due to his breakthrough in the Bundesliga.

The 19 year old has been performing fantastically in the league and even the UEFA Champions League this season. Bellingham is a long standing target of United’s and the club had tried to sign him in the past.

Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund Manchester City Etihad Stadium UEFA Champions League

The midfielder however is subject to interest from Liverpool and Manchester City as well as Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window. Bellingham had reportedly been close to saying ‘yes’ to Real Madrid but nothing formally is agreed.

However, a new report has emerged from Sky Sports in Germany from journalist Florian Plettenberg that United’s chances of signing Bellinham are low. He reported;

“Chances are low that Manchester United will sign Jude Bellingham due to competition with Manchester City and Liverpool but also financial fair play is a factor.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund
Transfers

Manchester United’s Chances Of Signing Jude Bellingham Are Low

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Bosses Expect Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave In January

By Alex Wallace
christian eriksen
News

Christian Eriksen Included In Denmark's World Cup 2022 Squad

By Ben Patterson
Angel Gomes & Bernado Silva
Quotes

Angel Gomes Says He Could Return To Manchester United

By Rhys James
Antony Scores For Manchester United On His Debut At Old Trafford Against Arsenal
News

Brazil Announce World Cup Squad With Manchester United Trio Included

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro Manchester United Everton Goodison Park Premier League
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Compares Casemiro To Liverpool's Fabinho

By Rhys James
varane liverpool bangkok
News

Raphael Varane Set To Be Fit For FIFA World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Xavi Hernandez
Quotes

Barcelona Manager Xavi Talks About Facing Manchester United In Europa League

By Alex Wallace