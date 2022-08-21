Manchester United’s Move For Antony Will Be Decided In The Next 48 Hours

Manchester United are keen on signing Ajax winger, Antony due to Erik Ten Hag’s preference on making the winger a priority signing this summer, however it has been reported tonight that the next 48 hours will be crucial to the deal.

United are said to be keen to add attacking talent to their squad before the closure of the transfer window in the next two weeks or so.

The player is also said to be keen on a move to Manchester United and is attempting to push a move from Ajax, having refused to train for the past days.

Antony has distanced himself, it seems from Ajax due to their reluctancy to negotiate with United, having rejected previous approaches for the player.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

United put forward an improved offer in for Antony in recent days as they look to close the transfer window with a number of new signings.

The Brazilian winger is admired and rated so highly by Erik Ten Hag and would be a much welcome addition at Old Trafford.

According to the report from Marcel Van Der Kraan, via Telegraaf and TheEuropeanLad;

“The coming 48 hours will decide whether Antony gets signed.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon