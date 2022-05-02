Report: Manuel Akanji Set to Leave Borussia Dortmund and Will 'Probably Move to England' With Manchester United and Arsenal Interested

Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji is set to leave the club this summer with the Premier League set to be his next destination with Manchester United and Arsenal both interested according to a report.

Akanji has been linked with a move to United in recent weeks after reports emerged that the Swiss international wouldn't sign a new contract at the German side.

Dortmund have attempted to renew the defenders contract but it doesn't seem like the club have been successful with their negotiations.

According to a report from German outlet BILD, "Another season for Manuel Akanji in Dortmund is almost out of the question. The Swiss player is probably heading to England. Manchester United, Arsenal & Juventus are said to be interested."

Akanji is apparently liked by Ralf Rangnick but it is understood that United and Erik Ten Hag have many other targets for central defence.

United have also been linked with the likes of Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres in recent weeks.

