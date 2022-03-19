Report: Manuel Akanji Wants to Leave Borussia Drotmund This Summer With Manchester United Interested

Manuel Akanji is set to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer as he has refused a contract renewal at the club with Manchester United interested in signing the defender according to a report.

Akanji has been singled out as a defensive target for United this summer.

Ralf Rangnick is said to be a fan of the central defender and would like to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

According to SPORT, Akanji is ready to leave Dortmund after refusing the option to extend his current contract.

It's understood that United are interested in a central defender in the summer window.

Akanji would be able to leave Dortmund for around £20million this summer if United want to pursue the deal.

The Swiss international has been impressive at Dortmund and is showing great promise in his qualities as a solid central defender.

