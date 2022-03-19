Skip to main content
Report: Manuel Akanji Wants to Leave Borussia Drotmund This Summer With Manchester United Interested

Manuel Akanji is set to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer as he has refused a contract renewal at the club with Manchester United interested in signing the defender according to a report.

Akanji has been singled out as a defensive target for United this summer.

Ralf Rangnick is said to be a fan of the central defender and would like to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

Manuel Akanji

According to SPORT, Akanji is ready to leave Dortmund after refusing the option to extend his current contract.

It's understood that United are interested in a central defender in the summer window.

Akanji would be able to leave Dortmund for around £20million this summer if United want to pursue the deal.

The Swiss international has been impressive at Dortmund and is showing great promise in his qualities as a solid central defender. 

