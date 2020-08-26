SI.com
Stretford Paddock
Pictured: Marc Jurado arrives in England to complete Manchester United transfer

Alex Turk

Highly-rated right-back Marc Jurado has today been pictured arriving at Manchester Airport ahead of his summer move from Barcelona.

Manchester United are now free to complete the signing of Jurado after receiving international clearance and will pay Barcelona a small compensation fee.

The 16-year-old rejected a three-year contract offer from the Catalan club and looks set to join Neil Ryan's Under-18s side for the 2020/21 season.

Now he's in Manchester, Jurado will move into accommodation arranged by United but won't be training with his new team-mates until next month.

That's because he's having to quarantine for two weeks in line with Government guidelines amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jurado has been developing into a modern-day right-back during his time in La Masia, widely commended for his ability to provide support in attack while remaining defensively sound.

His defensive abilities, eye-catching pace, undoubted strength and impressive positional awareness are just a few of the young Spaniard's traits.

He also has the mould of a winger and has covered that position during his time in FCB Cadete B but it's likely he'll start training as a right-back in Ryan's squad.

Jurado is the latest of an array of promising starlets that have joined United's academy in recent years.

The Reds have also beaten off competition from England's top clubs to secure the signing of 13-year-old attacker Nehemiah Oriola from West Ham United.

Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke
Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke
Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke
Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke

