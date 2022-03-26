Report: Marcus Rashford Tells Friends He Wants to Leave Manchester United
Marcus Rashford has reportedly told an inner circle of friends that he would like to leave Manchester United this summer.
Rashford has come under fire in recent months for his poor run of form for United under Ralf Rangnick.
Rangnick himself has even been left puzzled at times when talking about the poor form of the Englishman.
Rashford has failed to find a consistent starting place in the United starting eleven with the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Reports have emerged in recent weeks suggesting that Rashford has grown frustrated with his lack of game time recently and could be looking for a move away from Old Trafford.
According to sources close to Football Insider, Rashford has told close friends that he would like to leave United this summer to reignite his career.
Rashford is a product of United's youth academy and became an established starter at United.
The winger who is a boyhood fan of United has been linked with the likes of Barcelona and even rivals Liverpool ahead of the summer window.
