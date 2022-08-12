Marcus Rashford Wants To Stay At Manchester United Despite PSG Interest

Manchester United and England international winger Marcus Rashford has stressed that his preference is to stay at the club this summer despite interest from French champions PSG this summer, claims a new report.

News had emerged on Thursday evening that PSG were interested in signing Rashford this summer as a long term signing at the club.

Reports had gone as far as suggesting that the French club and the players representatives had held discussions over a possible move for the player.

However a new report on Friday afternoon has stated that the player has stressed his desire to stay at the club this summer and that the move was more likely to have come from the players representatives in order to get a more lucrative new deal at Old Trafford.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to the report from Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst, “Marcus Rashford has stressed to people at Manchester United that his preference is to stay and Ten Hag wants him to stay. Tactic from his brother and agent has backfired.”

Erik Ten Hag spoke on Friday in his pre Brentford press conference about Rashford and stressed his desire to keep the winger as part of his plans at the club for the upcoming season.

