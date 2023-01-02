Marseille Interested In Manchester United Youngster

Manchester United have a number of talented youngsters who are preparing for a chance to impress at the club. While the likes of Alejandro Garnacho are given their chance to perform at United, others are making an impression on loan.

Amad Diallo and Hannibal Mejbri are both on loan in the Championship and are impressing at their clubs. Diallo has been a fan favourite for Sunderland while Hannibal is also making a good name for himself at Birmingham.

There is now a report that states that French side Marseille have recently been to watch one of the United youngsters. The report states that the Ligue 1 club went to watch the player last week.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Hannibal is the player being monitored by Marseille as the French club have established their interest in the midfielder. It seems unlikely that United would allow the player to leave on a permanent deal.

There is also nothing to suggest that United would recall the player from Birmingham to loan Hannibal to France. Eric Bailly is already on loan at the top flight French side.

According to a new report from journalist Alan Nixon states the following; “Olympique Marseille are interested in Hannibal and sent someone to observe him last week.”

