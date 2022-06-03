Mateu Alemany Informs Frenkie de Jong to Look for a New Club

With money issues once again plaguing the Catalonian club, their sporting director, Mateu Alemany has given what could be the clearest indication so far that the player will be on the move sooner rather than later.

Erik Ten Hag has made it clear that he wants to bring De Jong, someone he has previous experience working with, to Old Trafford in what could be a deal that suits Manchester United more than Barcelona.

Alemany was reported to have told the Dutch midfielder and his representatives to look for a new destination, with Nacional breaking the story. They also reported that the La Liga outfit won't be able to demand an excessive transfer fee due to needing to balance the books.

The 25-year-old will want to get the situation sorted as quickly as possible with the World Cup only a few months away and knowing that former United manager, Louis Van Gaal, has no problem dropping players who aren't regular starters for their clubs.

United's summer spending will more than likely continue whilst this transfer is discussed and finalised, but paying less for one of Ten Hag's main targets would be a bonus for the club.

De Jong was in fine form for the national side as they put four past Belgium in the opening game of the Nations League, assisting Steven Bergwijn who got the first goal of the game. The '21' playing in the centre of midfield and controlling the game from start to finish.

The transfer looks more of a case of when not if and this must surely have United fans excited for what the creative midfielder could bring to Old Trafford next season.

