Report: Memphis Depay Linked With La Liga Transfer

Memphis Depay Linked With La Liga Transfer

Whilst Barcelona attacker, Memphis Depay, remains on Manchester United's shortlist of strikers, a La Liga club is set to step up their interest.

As the summer transfer window enters the homestretch, Manchester United's crucial need for reinforcements up front is evident.

Cristiano Ronaldo is desperate for a move, Antony Martial has already picked up two injuries this season, and Marcus Rashford looks uncomfortable in the restricted role of number nine.

Although there have been a flurry of strikers linked with United this summer, serious options have been few and far between. 

Memphis Depay

Over the past two weeks, however, there has been consistent links with a potential move for former player, Memphis Depay.

The prospect of such a transfer reeks of desperation: Barcelona are required by La Liga law to lessen their wage bill, whilst it is hardly the case that United have been intelligently strategizing the move for much time.

Depay

Memphis' proposed transfer to Juventus - for which Barcelona were planning on amicably terminating the Dutchman's contract - eventually collapsed.

Notably, United's recruitment team has been circling their strategy around players in keeping with Erik ten Hag's nationality and former league.

Martinez

If United are planning a late move for Memphis to bolster ten Hag's forward options, however, they may face stiff competition from a La Liga side.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Sociedad are planning on offering Barcelona a season-long loan deal for Memphis. 

Isak

Sociedad recently sold their talisman, Alexander Isak, to Newcastle United for a £60 million fee.

The Basque Country club are seeking an urgent replacement for Isak before they face United in the Europa League group stages.

