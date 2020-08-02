Stretford Paddock
Napoli 'ahead' of United as both clubs continue Gabriel talks

Alex Turk

Manchester United are pursuing a new centre-back this summer and Lille's Gabriel Magalhaes seems to be the priority target in that area.

Reports emerged earlier this week that United had pushed forward with their interest in Gabriel, with the player's representatives in talks with two English clubs.

Now, it seems like the Reds are certainly one of those in negotiations to sign Gabriel but there's strong competition from elsewhere.

According to RMC's Mohamed Bouhafsi - a 'Tier 1' journalist - the Brazilian's agent has met with United to discuss a move, but no concrete offer has been submitted yet.

He adds that although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eyeing Gabriel, Napoli have been in talks with Lille for much longer and are currently 'ahead' in their pursuit.

However, Bouhafsi suggests that United could yet have an edge over the Serie A giants, due to Champions League qualification and 'financial capabilities'.

United's only left-footed centre-half currently in the first team is Marcos Rojo, who seems nailed on the leave Old Trafford this summer.

With that being said, it's seriously no surprise Solskjaer is moving forward with plans to recruit a left-sided player in the position.

Gabriel possesses an impressive ball-playing skill, pace and aerial dominance and could be the long-term partner for Harry Maguire that fans have been calling for.

Victor Lindelof can't be forgotten just like that after his form at the end of this season though and should still be in the picture to challenge for a place.

Both Lindelof and Maguire could be a bit too comfortable at the moment, so bringing in a new face to compete is just what United need.

Be sure to check out the latest Gazzetta United on Stretford Paddock, where Adam McKola goes through the current paper talk...

