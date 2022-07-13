Report: Napoli In Contact Over Possible Move For Manchester United Defender Eric Bailly

Serie A outlet Napoli have already been linked with Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, however they could now have their sights set on another United player in Eric Bailly, claims a new report.

Bailly who is said to be out of favour at Old Trafford may have to look elsewhere this summer as United look to close in on the signing of Ajax defender, Lisandro Martinez according to other reports.

However Bailly is said to be keen on proving that he still has a place at United claim reports as the Ivory Coast international looks to make an impression on new boss, Erik Ten Hag.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Napoli has United defender, Axel Tuanzebe on loan last season with the Englishman barely getting a game for the Italian side.

Bailly has already featured for United under Ten Hag during their pre season game with Liverpool on Tuesday.

The defender was picked out as one of the key players during the game showcasing his defensive ability as well as willingness to carry the ball, setting up the fourth and final goal of the game.

However, according to a new report from Alfredo Pedulla, Napoli could make a move for the player this summer, he reports"

"Napoli are in contacts for Manchester United's Eric Bailly - he is among the options they're considering to replace Kalidou Koulibaly."

