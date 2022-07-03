Skip to main content

Report: Napoli Rule Out Move For Cristiano Ronaldo From Manchester United

Serie A side Napoli were sensationally linked with a possible move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer as the superstar had expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford however it looks unlikely that Napoli will be able to pull off the deal, says a new report.

Napoli have a history of a number of legendary players playing for their club and Ronaldo was the next to be linked however a deal between club and player doesn't seem possible.

Ronaldo has been linked to the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich following reports of his desire to leave United this summer should a suitable offer come in.

However despite the links, United remain firm on their stance that the striker will see out the last year on his deal at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes had reportedly offered the player to a number of clubs following the emergence of the reports during the weekend.

However despite being linked with Ronaldo, Jacque Talbot has reported for footballtransfers.com that Napoli have played down the possibility of a deal happening.

"Napoli believe they won’t win the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, after the the Portuguese announced his desire to leave Manchester United."

"FootballTransfers has been informed that Napoli feels that there is zero chance of nabbing the United attacker in this window."

Report: Napoli Rule Out Move For Cristiano Ronaldo From Manchester United

