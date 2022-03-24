Report: Newcastle United and Aston Villa Interested in Manchester United Star Paul Pogba

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are both reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba according to reports.

Pogba has been linked with moves away from Old Trafford for a number of weeks with the likes of Real Madrid and PSG both interested.

The Frenchman is still said to be undecided on his future with a possible return to Juventus on the cards.

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Sky Sports, two Premier League clubs are said to be interested in the Frenchman this summer.

Other reports have now suggested that the two interested clubs are Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Newcastle will be set to spend this summer under their new ownership, however Newcastle would have to do a lot to persuade Pogba to join the club over other European giants.

Pogba is set to decide on his future this summer ahead of a big transfer window for United and their new manager.

