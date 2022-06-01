Newcastle United Closing in on Signing Manchester United Target Hugo Ekitike

Newcastle United are now reportedly closing in on the signing of Manchester United target Hugo Ekitike according to transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano.

United were linked with Ekitike a number of days ago when an exclusive story broke from The United Stand stating that the player dreamed of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The report had also suggested that United had held talks with the young strikers representatives over a possible move for the player.

However it now looks like Premier League counterparts Newcastle United are closing in on a move for the striker.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Fabrizio Romano said "Newcastle are now getting closer to sign Hugo Ekitike from Reims after Deadline Day twist in January. Talks progressing between clubs, as per @Santi_J_FM

Been told final fee could be close to €30m plus €5m add ons. Newcastle have been leading the race for weeks."

United are said to be in negotiations with Darwin Nunez over a possible deal which displays that the club has chosen their primary striker target.

