Newcastle United Closing in on Signing Manchester United Target Hugo Ekitike
Newcastle United are now reportedly closing in on the signing of Manchester United target Hugo Ekitike according to transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano.
United were linked with Ekitike a number of days ago when an exclusive story broke from The United Stand stating that the player dreamed of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo.
The report had also suggested that United had held talks with the young strikers representatives over a possible move for the player.
However it now looks like Premier League counterparts Newcastle United are closing in on a move for the striker.
Fabrizio Romano said "Newcastle are now getting closer to sign Hugo Ekitike from Reims after Deadline Day twist in January. Talks progressing between clubs, as per @Santi_J_FM
Been told final fee could be close to €30m plus €5m add ons. Newcastle have been leading the race for weeks."
United are said to be in negotiations with Darwin Nunez over a possible deal which displays that the club has chosen their primary striker target.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon