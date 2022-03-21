Report: Newcastle United Interested in Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa

Newcastle United are set to be busy in this summers transfer window and have now turned their attention to two goalkeeper targets, Manchester United's Dean Henderson and Chelsea's Kepa.

Henderson wants to search for first team football next season.

The English goalkeeper was said to have been unhappy being De Gea's full time number two at United.

Newcastle are said to have been interested in Henderson since last January according to Fabrizio Romano.

United will be prepared to make a decision on Henderson this summer with the 'Red Devils' already beginning their search for a replacement.

The Mail has reported that Newcastle are interested in both Henderson and Kepa and will make a decision on which option to pursue.

Romano stated that United will make a decision on whether to send Henderson on loan this summer with other reports suggesting he could leave the club permanently.

