Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Newcastle United Interested in Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa

Newcastle United are set to be busy in this summers transfer window and have now turned their attention to two goalkeeper targets, Manchester United's Dean Henderson and Chelsea's Kepa.

Henderson wants to search for first team football next season.

The English goalkeeper was said to have been unhappy being De Gea's full time number two at United.

Newcastle are said to have been interested in Henderson since last January according to Fabrizio Romano.

United will be prepared to make a decision on Henderson this summer with the 'Red Devils' already beginning their search for a replacement.

The Mail has reported that Newcastle are interested in both Henderson and Kepa and will make a decision on which option to pursue.

Romano stated that United will make a decision on whether to send Henderson on loan this summer with other reports suggesting he could leave the club permanently.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Dean Henderson
Transfers

Report: Newcastle United Interested in Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa

By Alex Wallace2 minutes ago
tuchel united links
News

Manchester United See Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Rumours As 'Media Talk'

By Rhys James19 minutes ago
Demiral
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested in Juventus Defender Merih Demiral

By Alex Wallace25 minutes ago
Declan Rice
Transfers

Declan Rice 'Interested' in Manchester United Move

By Alex Wallace47 minutes ago
Rudiger
News

Manchester United Pushing to Seek Agreement With In-Demand Premier League Free Agent

By Kaustubh Pandey49 minutes ago
united flag
Transfers

Manchester United Wrap Up Signing Of 18-year-old Midfield Prodigy

By Soumyajit Roy4 hours ago
Photo Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse March 19 , 2022 Naples, Italy soccer Napoli vs Udinese - Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2021/2022 - Diego Armando Maradona stadium. In the pic: Victor Osimhen
News

Asking Price of Serie A Superstar Revealed Amidst Manchester United interest

By Kaustubh Pandey4 hours ago
gravenberch 2
Transfers

Bayern Munich Make Bid For Manchester United Midfield Target

By Soumyajit Roy5 hours ago