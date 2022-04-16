Skip to main content
Report: Newcastle United Make an Offer for Manchester United Target Darwin Nunez

Newcastle United have reportedly made an offer for Manchester United target Darwin Nunez ahead of a proposed summer transfer move. 

Manchester United are targeting a move for the Benfica striker ahead of the summer window. 

United are targeting a new younger striker ahead of the departure of Edinson Cavani and possibly Cristiano Ronaldo.

Erik Ten Hag will have the job of rebuilding United this summer and the club will be targeting a move for Nunez from Benfica. 

Nunez has been impressing highly at Benfica in both the league and UEFA Champions League this season with goals against Liverpool and more. 

AMSTERDAM - (lr) Daley Blind of Ajax, Darwin Nunez or SL Benfica, Lisandro Martinez of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 15, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Now, according to Foot Mercato, Newcastle have made an offer of over €60million for the striker. 

Nunez is a so called huge admirer of current United striker Cavani. 

The Uruguayan is in favour of a move to the Premier League this summer but United are set to face competition from a host of European clubs this summer.

Transfers

By Alex Wallace3 minutes ago
