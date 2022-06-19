Report: Newcastle United Offered To Sign Eric Bailly From Manchester United

Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign Manchester United centre back Eric Bailly this summer as an alternative to their pursuit of Sven Botman according to a new report.

Newcastle could follow the route of signing Bailly instead as he will likely be available for a more cut price compared to Botman as they face competition for the Dutch defender.

Bailly has fallen out of favour at United due to a number of injuries picked up over the last few years, with United also in the market for new defenders this summer.

Bailly has shown promise for United when he has played in the past however with a lack of minutes, a new club is the best option for all parties.

Bailly has admirers over Europe with Roma, AC Milan having reportedly been interested in the defender in the past few windows.

However, now according to the Mirror;

“Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Eric Bailly as an alternative to Sven Botman. It has been suggested Manchester United would now accept as little as £8.5m for Bailly, although a source close to his camp says they ideally want around £20million.”

Bailly will have to move away from Old Trafford if he is to have a future in first team football.

