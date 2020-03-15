Phil Jones could finally be leaving Manchester United in the near future and there seems to be Premier League interest in his signature.

Jones signed a new contract until 2023 just last year but now the motions seem to be getting put into place for him to depart at the end of the campaign.

According to the Mirror, Jones will be available this summer, with United valuing the 28-year-old at £12million.

The report adds that Newcastle United are thought to be suitors but face serious competition from West Ham United, with David Moyes keen to take Jones to East London.

It's claimed that the former England international is eyeing a move away from Old Trafford at the end of the season in search of game time and Steve Bruce is a huge admirer.

Jones has made just seven appearances for United this term, with just two coming in the Premier League, so his stint at the club appears to be dwindling to a close.

He's considered to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's fifth-choice centre-back option at the moment, with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe ahead of him.

Chris Smalling's future is also uncertain amidst a good season so far on loan at AS Roma, whilst Marcos Rojo is out on loan too.

United's reported £12m valuation of Jones would see them recoup almost all of the £16million Sir Alex Ferguson sanctioned to sign him from Blackburn Rovers in 2011.

He was a promising 19-year-old then and although a lot of his United career will be fondly remembered for the wrong reasons, the fact he's lasted nine years must be respected.