Report: Neymar Likely To Leave PSG This Summer With Possibility Of A Loan | Manchester United, Manchester City And Chelsea Linked

One of the most sensational moves of the summer transfer window could be on the cards as Neymar is likely to leave PSG this summer with the possibility of a loan deal being a reality, according to a report.

Neymar is said to have grown unhappy at PSG and could potentially leave Paris this summer with a number of big profile European clubs said to be interested.

The Brazilian superstar joined PSG for a world record fee a number of years ago and had formed one of the most eyewatering attacks in Europe alongside Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Neymar could depart the French giants on a possible loan deal this summer that would see PSG pay some of the players huge weekly wage.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Neymar is still regarded as one of the top attacking players in the world and a possible move will come to football fans as a shock.

Wherever Neymar ends up if he is to leave PSG will undoubtedly be the biggest transfer of the summer with all eyes on the move.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona and more have all been marked as possible destinations for the Brazilian this summer.

However, it seems unlikely that United or Barcelona would be able to move for the player due to finances and complications that could go into a move.

