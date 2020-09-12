NINE players Manchester United can afford to sell before the transfer window shuts

With less than a month until the 'summer' transfer window slams shut, Manchester United have sanctioned just one first-team departure so far.

Alexis Sanchez leaving for Inter Milan was something that needed to happen, but there's still plenty of deadwood in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

Outgoings are just as important as incomings when completing a rebuilding job like Solskjaer has on his hands at Old Trafford, but the expected exodus hasn't quite got going yet.

There are still several players in his squad that the Reds can afford to let go of before next month's deadline though.

With that being said, here are nine squad members Manchester United can afford to let go off before the transfer window ends.

Sergio Romero

With Dean Henderson now challenging David de Gea for the No.1 shirt, United may as well cash in on Romero while they still can.

Diogo Dalot

Although it'd be a shame to see such a promising talent leave, suggestions about his poor work ethic in training are concerning and he may be better off elsewhere.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah

He hasn't quite lived up to the high hopes of many fans when he graduated from the Academy and won't be seeing much game time. If the offer is right, let him move on.

Phil Jones

Jones' United departure has been a few years in the making now. Solskjaer doesn't trust him, so it'd make sense to get him off the wage bill if there are any suitors.

Chris Smalling

He looks to be on the verge of a permanent transfer to AS Roma. United should receive a fee in the region of £15 million for, admittedly, one of Solskjaer's better centre-backs.

Marcos Rojo

The fact Rojo was allowed to leave on loan and return to Estudiantes in the second half of last season says it all. He's surplus to requirements and it'd be surprising to see him stay.

Andreas Pereira

Barely got a game after the arrival of Bruno Fernandes last season and rightly so. He had his chance to impress in the first half of the campaign and simply failed. It'd be good to see another Academy graduate go and thrive elsewhere.

Juan Mata

Mata's been a great servant to the club and is as nice a footballing man you'll meet, but Donny van de Beek's arrival all-but-confirmed where his future lies.

Jesse Lingard

Seemed dead-set on leaving Old Trafford a few months ago but talk of such a move has gone stale. However, especially with the potential arrival of Jadon Sancho, it'd be good for his career and personal life to make a new start elsewhere.

