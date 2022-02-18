Skip to main content
'Not For Juve' - Serie A Defender Would Suit Premier League & Manchester United Transfer

A former Torino player believes a current Serie A defender would be a great fit for big Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

As reported by Sport Witness, Ezio Rossi was speaking in an interview with TuttoJuve ahead of the Turin derby on Friday evening between Juventus and Torino.

Rossi told the Italian publication that central defender Gleison Bremer should be playing for one of the Premier League giants in future.

Gleison Bremer

Brazilian defender Bremer has been nicknamed the 'king of the stats' after he led the way in clearances, blocks and interceptions for Torino where he has impressed again this season.

The 24 year old has been linked with the Red Devils and some of their Premier League rivals over recent months and there is also believed to be interest from Serie A clubs.

Rossi was clear in his view though that local rivals Juventus should not be the future destination for Bremer and he should look to move to the Premier League or Inter Milan.

“Bremer is not for Juve; he’s for Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester, Inter!"

Author Verdict

The Brazilian would be a younger option for the Manchester United defence and offer something different.

Phil Jones and Eric Bailly could both be moved on in the summer leaving a gap in the squad but any approach for Bremer is likely to need the rubber stamp of whoever becomes the permanent manager of Manchester United.

