Report: Nottingham Forest Agree Deal For Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson
Nottingham Forest have now reportedly agreed personal terms and a deal in principle for the loan with option to buy signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson according to a new report.
Henderson is said to be searching for first team football and has identified that he may have to leave Old Trafford to get that.
It was reported on Tuesday that newly promoted side Bournemouth could be interested in signing the keeper however, Forest seem to have leapfrogged them in the pursuit.
Henderson has performed regularly whilst playing first team football for Sheffield United a number of seasons ago.
According to Olly Allen of the Mail Sport, Henderson has agreed personal terms over a move to Forest and a deal could be close to completion following the paperwork completion.
Olly Allen reported;
"Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal with Manchester United to sign Dean Henderson on loan with the option to buy for £20million."
However, this was then followed up later in the day with a report from Charlotte Duncker of the Times Sport;
"Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Manchester United for Dean Henderson. However, there is still “a way to go” in the negotiations before a conclusion could be reached."
