Report: Nottingham Forest Close To Agreeing Deal With Former Manchester United Midfielder Jesse Lingard

According to new and fast developing reports, former Manchester United midfielder, Jesse Lingard is said to be close to agreeing a deal with newly promoted Premier League Side Nottingham Forest.

Lingard has been searching for a new club since leaving United as a free agent at the end of last season and had been linked with a number of clubs such as Tottenham and even moves to the MLS to reunite with United legend, Wayne Rooney.

However it was reported on Tuesday morning that West Ham United had held more talks with the player ahead of a permanent return to the London Stadium.

In the report that emerged on Tuesday, West Ham were holding more talks with Lingard ahead of a possible permanent move following a successful loan spell a couple of seasons ago.

Nottingham Forest’s interest had been mentioned in the report speaking about West Ham’s talks however a significant development has reportedly taken place.

According to a new report from Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian;

“Forest are close to agreeing a deal with Lingard. Not finalised yet but a fairly surprising development.”

“As I say, nothing on this is finalised yet. Forest have offered Lingard a lot - and yet some there still think he ends up at West Ham…”

The two clubs could now be set to battle it out for the former England internationals signature.

