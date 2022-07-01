Report: Nottingham Forest Seal Signing Of Dean Henderson On Loan From Manchester United

Newly promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest have sealed the signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan for the season following an agreement over the move, states a new report.

Forest returned to the Premier League following a Championship play off final victory against Huddersfield at Wembley in the last game of the 21/22 campaign.

The newly promoted side have been keen to sign the keeper and negotiations have been ongoing for a number of weeks, however it looks like Forest have got their man.

Henderson has also been keen to depart United to search for first team football opportunities as Erik Ten Hag prepares to stick with David De Gea for the season ahead.

The English goalkeeper has shown that he can perform on a consistent basis as a first choice keeper when given the opportunity as previously shown at Sheffield United.

Henderson is now set to get that chance once again as he prepares to take the number one spot at Forest.

Reporter, John Percy has stated that Forest have sealed the deal for the keeper on a season long loan, saying;

“Nottingham Forest have sealed the signing of Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson on loan for the season, with Burnley’s Wayne Hennessey also expected to join. Ethan Horvath poised to join Luton on loan for the season.”

