Objective Of Manchester United's Portuguese Star's Travel To Manchester Revealed

Manchester United's star forward Cristiano Ronaldo is travelling back to Manchester to hold talks with the club about his future, and his objective has been revealed in a report from Spain.

Ronaldo has been wanting to leave the club for some weeks after enduring a disastrous season for the Red Devils, and faces the prospect of playing Europa League football for the first time in 19 years.

Despite being to a number of top European clubs across Europe including fellow Premier League rivals Chelsea and defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, both the clubs decided against signing the Portuguese superstar.

He didn't travel with the rest of the United squad for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, and is yet to join training under new manager Erik ten Hag ahead of the new season.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 37-year-old is reportedly travelling back to Manchester to hold crunch talks with club officials, and the objective of these talks have been revealed.

According to a report from Spanish publication Diario AS, the 5-times Balon D'Or winner is going to meet with United club officials on Tuesday to hold talks about his future where he will reiterate his desire to leave the club this summer.

His agent Jorge Mendes will be present alongside him in the talks about his future at Old Trafford, and a club's name has also been mentioned which can potentially be his next destination.

As per the same report, the prospect of joining Spanish side Atletico Madrid and thereby returning to La Liga is the option that 'seduces' him the most.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon