Skip to main content

Objective Of Manchester United's Portuguese Star's Travel To Manchester Revealed

Manchester United's star forward Cristiano Ronaldo is travelling back to Manchester to hold talks with the club about his future, and his objective has been revealed in a report from Spain.

Ronaldo has been wanting to leave the club for some weeks after enduring a disastrous season for the Red Devils, and faces the prospect of playing Europa League football for the first time in 19 years.

Despite being to a number of top European clubs across Europe including fellow Premier League rivals Chelsea and defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, both the clubs decided against signing the Portuguese superstar.

He didn't travel with the rest of the United squad for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, and is yet to join training under new manager Erik ten Hag ahead of the new season.

ronaldo arriving

The 37-year-old is reportedly travelling back to Manchester to hold crunch talks with club officials, and the objective of these talks have been revealed.

According to a report from Spanish publication Diario AS, the 5-times Balon D'Or winner is going to meet with United club officials on Tuesday to hold talks about his future where he will reiterate his desire to leave the club this summer.

His agent Jorge Mendes will be present alongside him in the talks about his future at Old Trafford, and a club's name has also been mentioned which can potentially be his next destination.

As per the same report, the prospect of joining Spanish side Atletico Madrid and thereby returning to La Liga is the option that 'seduces' him the most.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

ronaldo arriving
Transfers

Objective Of Manchester United's Portuguese Star's Travel To Manchester Revealed

By Soumyajit Roy16 seconds ago
Sesko
Transfers

Price of RB Salzburg Forward Revealed In Whom Manchester United Are Interested

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
De Jong
Quotes

Former Manchester United Defender Gary Neville Advises Frenkie De Jong To Take Legal Action Against Barcelona

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
lisandro martinez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United To Present New Signing Officially On Either Tuesday Or Wednesday

By Soumyajit Roy3 hours ago
Carrington Training Complex
News

Manchester United Appoint Former Cardiff City Academy Manager David Hughes As Academy Coach

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Martinez
News

Lisandro Martinez And Christian Eriksen Pictured Arriving At First Manchester United Training Session

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Old Trafford
News

Manchester United To Face Wrexham AFC In Pre Season Friendly

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured Arriving At Carrington Ahead Of Manchester United Talks

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago