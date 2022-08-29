Official: Manchester United Youngster Joins Birmingham City On Loan
Manchester United have loaned out a number of players this summer and have now added to that list.
Young attacking midfielder, Hannibal Mejbri has departed Old Trafford on loan for the 22/23 campaign.
The 19 year old played two games for United last season in the Premier League.
With new additions coming in to Erik Ten Hag’s squad the decision was made that a loan deal would be the best solution for all parties.
Hannibal is not the first player to be loaned to Birmingham City in recent seasons.
Tahith Chong spent the duration of last season on loan at the Championship side
Hannibal now follows Chong as he is set to spend the season on loan in the Championship.
The move is seen as one that will be crucial for the development of the player going forward.
In an official statement released by Manchester United, they said;
“Manchester United midfielder Hannibal has joined Birmingham City on loan for the 2022/23 season.
The 19-year-old, who played twice in the Premier League last season, embarks on his first temporary move away from United.
The Tunisian international spent pre-season with the first-team squad and featured in two games on the tour of Thailand and Australia, as well as the final friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.”
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Gary Neville Calls For The Glazer Family To Sell Manchester United Following Brighton Defeat
- Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Spoke About Striker Position After Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion
- Watch: Manchester United Fans Begin Glazers Out Protest Ahead Of Game Against Brighton
- Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea Ready To Go Big To Sign Manchester United Target Frenkie De Jong
- Report: Manchester United Prepared To Listen To Offers For Their Defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Williams And Axel Tuanzebe
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon