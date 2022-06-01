Official: Paul Pogba Departs Manchester United On Free Transfer

Manchester United have confirmed that midfielder Paul Pogba will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

The 29-year-old began his career at Manchester United before departing for Juventus on a free transfer in 2012. After a successful stint with the Italian giants, which saw him feature 124 times, Pogba returned to Manchester United in 2016 for a then world-record transfer fee of £89.3M.

IMAGO / PA Images

Pogba’s time at the Red Devils has been a rollercoaster ride. In his first season back at the club, Pogba was an instrumental part of Jose Mourinho’s winning EFL Cup and Europa League team.

In 2018-19, Pogba found himself amongst 10 Manchester City and Liverpool players, to feature in the PFA Team of The Year.

However, the Frenchman has come under heavy criticism from various football pundits for his performances and lack of consistency.

Ahead of their FA Cup fourth-round clash against Middlesbrough, former Manchester United Captain Roy Keane accused Pogba of failing to produce the consistency expected of him.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"He's got the CV and the trophies to back it up, but in his time at United, I don't think he's been consistent enough.

"A talented boy but hasn't done enough at Man United, he hasn't been consistent enough.

"You have to turn up week-in, week-out and he doesn't do that and that is so frustrating when he's such a talent."

In a Premier League clash against Norwich in April, Pogba returned to the starting line-up but was jeered off the pitch in the 74th minute, due to failing to create an impact against rock bottom Norwich.

Pogba made his final appearance for Manchester United in a humiliating 4-0 loss to Liverpool.

Where’s Next For Pogba?

IMAGO / PA Images

It’s understood that Pogba’s representatives have held positive talks with Juventus last month but remain in close contact with both Paris Saint – Germain and Real Madrid.

According to Sky Sports News, there are offers on the table from Juventus and PSG. However, it is ‘unlikely’ he land himself a better deal than what United were willing to offer him, in their new deal last summer.

Who Will Replace Pogba?

According to Fabrizio Romano, a reliable journalist, Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barcelona for Frenkie De Jong. With a price tag of €85M, an opening bid awaits.

However, De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barcelona and wants to play Champions League football.

The arrival of Erik Ten Hag could persuade the Dutch midfielder to join United. De Jong played a vital part in Ten Hag’s Ajax, who won the 2018/19 Eredivisie title and stormed into the Champions League semi-final.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon