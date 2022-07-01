Report: OGC Nice Want To Sign Former Manchester United Striker Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani left Manchester United officially on July 1st following a couple of years at Old Trafford, it’s now being reported that French side OGC Nice are looking to sign the striker who also has interest from Spain.

Cavani had a strong first season for United becoming a player that fans took to well, scoring a number of key goals for the Red Devils.

The Uruguayan international didn’t quite replicate the form in his second season at United with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo coming into the squad limited the opportunities that Cavani had to play games meaning the experienced striker couldn’t quite make the same impact.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, Cavani also spent a large duration of the season on the sidelines through injury with the striker picking up a number of knocks during the campaign.

With all the factors considered, it was set up for Cavani’s second season to be an unsuccessful campaign - which it proved to be in the end.

Cavani left United as a free agent and is now subject to a number of clubs interest in his services ahead of a new campaign.

A report from N-M has suggested that French side OGC Nice are interested in signing the striker as well as clubs from Spain showing interest.

If Cavani is to move to Nice, he will return to the French Ligue 1 for the first time since leaving PSG.