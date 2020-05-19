Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Academy
Transfers

Ornstein provides exciting update on United's Sancho pursuit

Alex Turk

David Ornstein has provided Manchester United supporters with an exciting update in the club's pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

Whilst there has been no football on the pitch for, transfer speculation has still been ever-present, as always.

You'd imagine whilst on-the-pitch operations have been halted, Premier League clubs will have been getting into place for transfer business and it seems like United have done exactly that.

According to David Ornstein on Tuesday's Ornstein & Chapman Podcast, there is still a very high chance Sancho will leave Borussia Dortmund this season, despite the COVID-19 crisis.

He claims that there is in confidence in the 20-year-old's camp that an offer will eventually come in, with United in regular contact very recently.

Most notably though, Ornstein has stated that the Reds are frontrunners for Sancho's signature and some feel Old Trafford is the only option for him.

It's a massive influx of information from one of the most reputable voices in sports journalism today.

United are clearly very interested in bringing Sancho to the club this summer but will have to fork out a hefty sum if he's to join.

However, a club of the Reds' stature is financially more fortunate than others throughout the current pandemic and it seriously shouldn't be a problem.

It's great to here Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's targets are being worked on ahead of what should be another important transfer period during his rebuild.

Keep up to date with the latest Manchester United news with Tuesday's Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock:

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

United 'committed' to refunding season ticket holders

Manchester United have reassured season ticket holders that they are 'committed' to providing them with refunds.

Alex Turk

Manchester United in for Kalidou Koulibaly | Manchester United sign six youngsters from Fletcher Moss | Transfer Talk | Manchester United News | 19/05/20

Rumours around Untied's interest in Kalidou Koulibaly continue to grow. As well as Marcus Rashford's former club Fletcher Moss once again providing the next generation of talent to Manchester United?

Mitul Mistry

Schmeichel calls for United to sign 'realistic target' Son

Peter Schmeichel wants to see Manchester United sign Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min.

Alex Turk

Fred reveals Fernandes advice before Brugge brace

Fred has revealed Bruno Fernandes' advice before scoring a brace in Manchester United's Europa League win over Club Brugge.

Alex Turk

United amongst Premier League clubs returning this week

Premier League clubs have unanimously voted to start stage one of Project Restart, meaning Manchester United will return to training this week.

Alex Turk

United Enquire About Raúl Jiménez! | Transfer Talk | Manchester United News | 18/05/20

News emerges over the weekend that United have enquired about the availability of Raúl Jiménez of Wolves. Does the 29-year-old fit the bill for a striker at United?

Mitul Mistry

Rooney claims United sacked Van Gaal too soon

Wayne Rooney has revealed he believes Manchester United sacked Louis van Gaal too soon in 2016.

Alex Turk

Ornstein reveals the three clubs actively in talks to sign Sancho

David Ornstein has claimed that three clubs, including Manchester United, are actively trying to sign Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

Nani details his emotions after leaving United

Nani has detailed his emotions after leaving Manchester United in 2015 whilst speaking on the latest UTD Podcast.

Alex Turk

United relaxed about Gomes contract situation

Manchester United are reportedly relaxed about Angel Gomes' contract situation, amid growing concerns he'll leave next month.

Alex Turk