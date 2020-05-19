Ornstein provides exciting update on United's Sancho pursuit

David Ornstein has provided Manchester United supporters with an exciting update in the club's pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

Whilst there has been no football on the pitch for, transfer speculation has still been ever-present, as always.

You'd imagine whilst on-the-pitch operations have been halted, Premier League clubs will have been getting into place for transfer business and it seems like United have done exactly that.

According to David Ornstein on Tuesday's Ornstein & Chapman Podcast, there is still a very high chance Sancho will leave Borussia Dortmund this season, despite the COVID-19 crisis.

He claims that there is in confidence in the 20-year-old's camp that an offer will eventually come in, with United in regular contact very recently.

Most notably though, Ornstein has stated that the Reds are frontrunners for Sancho's signature and some feel Old Trafford is the only option for him.

It's a massive influx of information from one of the most reputable voices in sports journalism today.

United are clearly very interested in bringing Sancho to the club this summer but will have to fork out a hefty sum if he's to join.

However, a club of the Reds' stature is financially more fortunate than others throughout the current pandemic and it seriously shouldn't be a problem.

It's great to here Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's targets are being worked on ahead of what should be another important transfer period during his rebuild.

