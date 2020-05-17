Ornstein reveals the three clubs actively in talks to sign Sancho

Stretford Paddock
Admittedly, it feels quite silly rambling on about potential transfer dealings considering the economic impact caused by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Regardless, Manchester United could be on the verge of pursuing the single biggest deal in the club's history in the form of Jadon Sancho.

The 20-year-old has been in extra-terrestrial form at Borussia Dortmund this season, scoring 17 goals and tallying 19 assists in 36 appearances.

He's been widely touted to return to England this summer and United could seriously be frontrunners for his signature.

According to the ever-reliable David Ornstein, Barcelona and Real Madrid have recently continued dialogue regarding Sancho, but so have United.

In his piece for The Athletic, he claims that Chelsea are also interested in his services, however, haven't been in contact since January.

Most interestingly though, Ornstein reports that the Reds have been the most proactive in their advances for Sancho.

Hopefully, based on this positive update, United are posing as the most interesting party and the Dortmund ace will appreciate that.

It's going to be seriously interesting to see how the transfer window plays out in the current economic climate, with the Sancho deal and beyond.

You'd imagine it's the worse thing imaginable to complete such a marquee deal, but this is a deal that has seemed to be in the making for quite some time.

There's no doubting that in Real and Barcelona, United have some serious competition to content with but it's exciting to hear the club are making the most noise.

