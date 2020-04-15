Stretford Paddock
Osimhen has spoken to Ighalo about England move

Alex Turk

Lille striker Victor Osimhen has admitted he wants to eventually play in English football, following links with a move to Manchester United.

Previous reports in France have claimed Osimhen has emerged as a target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who seems keen to bolster his striking options this summer.

The 21-year-old was seen holding a United shirt following the 1-1 draw at Club Brugge earlier this year, gifted to him by fellow Nigerian Odion Ighalo.

Interestingly, he's revealed he speaks with Ighalo about future plans which could potentially see him arrive at Old Trafford.

Recently speaking to the Independent, Osimhen highlighted his desire to one day make a big move to England:

“Of course, one day I’d like to play for a big club in England. I’ve spoken to Odion about it. He gave me very good advice, he’s a legend and a big brother. My goal is to play at one of the biggest clubs in the world but now I’m very happy in Lille.”

Osimhen has enjoyed a fantastic season at Lille, finding the net 18 times and providing six assists in 38 games in all competitions.

It has been his first season in France after scoring 20 goals in 36 games for Belgian club RSC Charleroi and it's fair to say he's certainly caught the eye.

Ighalo, also impressing on loan at United, could play a key role in luring Osimhen to the club if he's a target - but you'd surely have to consider the implications on his current deal.

