Partey wants Premier League move and 'loves United links'

Today's Stretford Paddock Podcast addressed highly encouraging news regarding Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey. Check it out here:

According to Saddick Adams, a journalist specialising in African football, a source close to Partey has claimed he isn't interested in extending his contract in the Spanish capital.

The source is question has also revealed that he is eyeing a move to the Premier League and particularly loves being linked to Manchester United.

Partey has an enticing €50million (£43.5million) release clause in his current deal at Atleti and has been heavily linked with United's rivals Arsenal.

The La Liga club have been attempting to persuade the Ghanian international to commit his future at the Wanda Metropolitano in order to remove that clause from his contract.

However, Partey doesn't seem interested to do so and he could be arriving onto the English football scene very soon.

The 26-year-old midfielder is a crucial cog in Diego Simeone's well-oiled machine, making 34 appearances this season.

He recently caught the eyes of English viewers and particularly United fans though, with a classy display as Atleti dumped Liverpool out of the Champions League at Anfield.

In the run-up to the transfer window later this year, the Reds have been backed to target attacking talent in a playmaker, winger and striker.

Although, Solskjaer surely wouldn't turn down the opportunity to strengthen the quality as well as numbers at the base of his midfield though, especially considering some of the line-ups he's had to put out so far this term.

Ultimately, United are yet to really replace Ander Herrera after he left for Paris Saint-Germain almost a year ago and Partey could be the perfect candidate to do so.