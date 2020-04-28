Stretford Paddock
Partey wants Premier League move and 'loves United links'

Alex Turk

Today's Stretford Paddock Podcast addressed highly encouraging news regarding Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey. Check it out here:

According to Saddick Adams, a journalist specialising in African football, a source close to Partey has claimed he isn't interested in extending his contract in the Spanish capital.

The source is question has also revealed that he is eyeing a move to the Premier League and particularly loves being linked to Manchester United.

Partey has an enticing €50million (£43.5million) release clause in his current deal at Atleti and has been heavily linked with United's rivals Arsenal.

The La Liga club have been attempting to persuade the Ghanian international to commit his future at the Wanda Metropolitano in order to remove that clause from his contract.

However, Partey doesn't seem interested to do so and he could be arriving onto the English football scene very soon.

The 26-year-old midfielder is a crucial cog in Diego Simeone's well-oiled machine, making 34 appearances this season.

He recently caught the eyes of English viewers and particularly United fans though, with a classy display as Atleti dumped Liverpool out of the Champions League at Anfield.

In the run-up to the transfer window later this year, the Reds have been backed to target attacking talent in a playmaker, winger and striker.

Although, Solskjaer surely wouldn't turn down the opportunity to strengthen the quality as well as numbers at the base of his midfield though, especially considering some of the line-ups he's had to put out so far this term.

Ultimately, United are yet to really replace Ander Herrera after he left for Paris Saint-Germain almost a year ago and Partey could be the perfect candidate to do so.

Manchester United Daily News Round-Up 28/04/20 - Declan Rice to Manchester United

Today we look at the news coming from The Telegraph that Manchester United are targeting West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice for a possible transfer this summer. Would he be a good signing for United? As well as the latest Sancho saga

Mitul Mistry

West Ham may be forced to sell Rice amid United interest

West Ham United reportedly fear they may be forced to sell Manchester United and Chelsea target Declan Rice this summer.

Alex Turk

Rashford nearing full fitness after Carrington visit

Marcus Rashford is said to be nearing full fitness for Manchester United after receiving back treatment at Carrington on Monday.

Alex Turk

United 'serious candidates' to sign Cavani

Manchester United are reportedly 'serious candidates' to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani this summer.

Alex Turk

Manchester United News Round-Up Monday 27th April 2020 - Premier League Return Date?

Monday's Manchester United news round up including the potential return date for The Premier League and David De Gea looking to stay at Manchester United for a long time.

Mitul Mistry

Manchester United Draft: Top 10 Picks

Alex Turk provides his top 10 draft picks from Manchester United's squad, following the weekend's NFL Draft 2020.

Alex Turk

Januzaj aims dig at Van Gaal for lack of freedom

Adnan Januzaj has aimed a dig at former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal for stifling his development.

Alex Turk

De Gea hopes to stay at United amid Henderson pressure

David de Gea has revealed he's in it for the long haul at Manchester United, amid the emergence of Dean Henderson.

Alex Turk

Lingard addresses his setbacks at United

Jesse Lingard has opened up about the setbacks he's suffered setbacks in his Manchester United career so far.

Alex Turk

Maddison confirms he wants to stay at Leicester

James Maddison has confirmed he wants to be at Leicester City next season amid links to Manchester United.

Alex Turk