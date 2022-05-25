Pau Torres Open to Manchester United Move says Fabrizio Romano

Villarreal defender Pau Torres is reportedly said to be open to a move to Manchester United this summer amid interest from across Europe according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish international has been on United’s radar for a number of transfer windows and was thought of as an option before United signed Raphael Varane.

Torres has been performing to the highest degree for Villarreal especially in their shock UEFA Champions League run.

The defender is also reportedly a target for Manchester City this summer.

Now according to transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano, “Pau Torres would be open to a move to Manchester United this summer.

Villareal would be willing to negiotate on a fee for the defender this summer.”

Torres would be a perfect addition for United and its known that Erik Ten Hag would be open to signing the Spanish international.

