Report: Pau Torres Set to Join Manchester United

Villarreal defender Pau Torres could be set to join Manchester United this summer according to a source.

United could be set to strengthen their defence with a target that was on their radar last summer with a claim suggesting that Torres is United bound.

United were heavily linked to Torres last summer but the defender remained at Villarreal and has been continuing as a key part to the teams defensive success.

A new report on social is suggesting that Torres could now be bound for a United move with a deal even reportedly being close.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

United eventually signed Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane instead of Torres but now the pair could be set to link up at United.

A source on Twitter that has been regarded as a good source for information on Liverpool has stated that Torres to United is ‘almost done’ with the player formerly being on Liverpools radar.

The source is one with mixed reviews but United are definitely said to be interested in the defender and could possibly sign the Spaniard this summer.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |