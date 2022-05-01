Report: Paul Pogba Could Potentially Stay at Manchester United this Summer

Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba could potentially stay at the club this summer despite heavy links to other European giants, according to reports.

Pogba has been linked with moves to the likes of Real Madrid, PSG and even Chelsea ahead of the summer window.

Whilst the belief of many people at United and supporters alike is that Pogba will leave the club this summer there could still yet be a twist in the tale.

For months the belief and understanding has been that Pogba will leave United for free in the upcoming window.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Now according to Di Marzio, Pogba could stay at United this summer.

Di Marzio has said "I'm not so sure Pogba won’t sign a contract extension. The contract offered by Manchester United is the most lucrative that is offered to him. If he wants to have the same salary as before, he must stay in Manchester."

There will be a lot of news surrounding the future of Pogba in the coming weeks.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon