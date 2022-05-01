Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Paul Pogba Could Potentially Stay at Manchester United this Summer

Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba could potentially stay at the club this summer despite heavy links to other European giants, according to reports.

Pogba has been linked with moves to the likes of Real Madrid, PSG and even Chelsea ahead of the summer window.

Whilst the belief of many people at United and supporters alike is that Pogba will leave the club this summer there could still yet be a twist in the tale.

For months the belief and understanding has been that Pogba will leave United for free in the upcoming window.

Paul Pogba

Now according to Di Marzio, Pogba could stay at United this summer.

Di Marzio has said "I'm not so sure Pogba won’t sign a contract extension. The contract offered by Manchester United is the most lucrative that is offered to him. If he wants to have the same salary as before, he must stay in Manchester."

There will be a lot of news surrounding the future of Pogba in the coming weeks.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Paul Pogba
Transfers

Report: Paul Pogba Could Potentially Stay at Manchester United this Summer

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Price Tag Of Manchester United Midfield Target Revealed

By Soumyajit Roy51 minutes ago
Martinez
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Eye on Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez for Manchester United

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Could Make Sensational Return to Real Madrid

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
elanga
Quotes

Manchester United Youngster Anthony Elanga Speaks on 'Special' Cristiano Ronaldo's Influence

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag to Make Up to Five Signings for Manchester United This Summer

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Darren Fletcher
News

Darren Fletcher To Take Over Some Of The Responsibilities Of Matt Judge In The Summer Transfer Window

By Soumyajit Roy11 hours ago
Corner Flag
Match Day

Manchester United v Brentford: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago