Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Paul Pogba Offered to Manchester City

Paul Pogba has been reportedly been offered to Manchester City by agent Mino Raiola ahead of his Manchester United contract expiring this summer according to a report. 

Pogba has reportedly been offered to United’s Manchester rivals ahead of a move away from Old Trafford this summer. 

United are understood to not want to renew the French midfielders contract this summer after Pogba rejected United’s increased wage proposal.

Pogba is a target for a number of clubs this summer including the likes of Real Madrid, PSG and former club Juventus.

Paul Pogba World Cup 2018

Now, according to a well known transfer news source on Twitter known as zeeshanxz, Pogba’s agent, Raiola has reportedly offered his client to City.

zeeshanxz reported that “During the final discussions regarding Erling Haaland - Mino Raiola stated Paul Pogba is also ready to play for Manchester City this summer.”

Pogba could potentially make the switch to City this summer and would follow the likes of Carlos Tevez who also made the controversial switch in the past.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

pogba
Transfers

Report: Paul Pogba Offered to Manchester City

By Alex Wallace35 seconds ago
Erik Ten Hag
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Eager To Bring Coach To Manchester United As He Signs From Ajax

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
ten hag
Articles

'Treble Next Season' - Fans React To Report Erik ten Hag Is Close To Being Confirmed As Manchester United's New Manager

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Are ‘Dealing’ With Leeds United Star Kalvin Phillips

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Fred
Match Day

Liverpool v Manchester United | Team News | Premier League | Rangnick Missing Five Players Through Injury

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Milinkovic Savic
News

Manchester United Seek Midfielder as Potential Pogba Replacement

By Kaustubh Pandey3 hours ago
Luke Shaw
Match Day

Manchester United Missing Five Players Through Injury For Liverpool Premier League Clash

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
ten hag 3
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag to Become Manchester United Manager, Announcement 'Soon'

By UTR Editorial Team7 hours ago