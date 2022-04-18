Report: Paul Pogba Offered to Manchester City

Paul Pogba has been reportedly been offered to Manchester City by agent Mino Raiola ahead of his Manchester United contract expiring this summer according to a report.

Pogba has reportedly been offered to United’s Manchester rivals ahead of a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

United are understood to not want to renew the French midfielders contract this summer after Pogba rejected United’s increased wage proposal.

Pogba is a target for a number of clubs this summer including the likes of Real Madrid, PSG and former club Juventus.

IMAGO / PA Images

Now, according to a well known transfer news source on Twitter known as zeeshanxz, Pogba’s agent, Raiola has reportedly offered his client to City.

zeeshanxz reported that “During the final discussions regarding Erling Haaland - Mino Raiola stated Paul Pogba is also ready to play for Manchester City this summer.”

Pogba could potentially make the switch to City this summer and would follow the likes of Carlos Tevez who also made the controversial switch in the past.

