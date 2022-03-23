Report: Paul Pogba Open to Join PSG This Summer Amid Manchester United Exit Reports

Paul Pogba is reportedly open to join French giants PSG this summer upon the expiration of his current Manchester United contract.

Pogba has been linked with a move away from United for a number of seasons.

The Frenchman left United to join Juventus before re-joining United for a club record fee in 2016.

Pogba has been linked with a return to Juventus this summer alongside the long lasting links to Real Madrid.

IMAGO / News Images

In a recent interview with French media outlet Le Figaro, Pogba has left the door open on a move to PSG this summer.

Pogba talked about uniting with a number of French teammates at a club level saying "why not? It’s always nice to play with your team-mates in the national team and club" when asked about the prospect.

Pogba's future remains in doubt ahead of the window with the midfielder not set to make his decision until the end of the season.

