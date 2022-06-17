Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Paul Pogba Said To The Media 'I Want To Show Manchester United They Made A Mistake' Following His Exit From The Old Trafford Side

According to a report, former Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba made a bold statement to the media regarding the club's decision to not renew his contract.

The Frenchman will leave the Premier League this summer on a free transfer for the second time, Pogba failed to convince the club and their fans in his 6-year contract.

The Red Devils signed the 29-year-old from Juventus for an astonishing price tag of 105 million euros back in 2016.

pogba

Previously, Manchester United had let the French International join Juventus on a free transfer as well.

The Italian side is very keen on Pogba's signature this summer transfer window, hoping to get the most out of the midfielder on his come back.

According to The Athletic: The Lagny-sur-marne born spoke in his Amazon Prime documentary called The Pogmentary, the Midfielder said: 

“My thought process is to show Manchester (United) that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract.

“And to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract.”

Manchester United claimed to have made Paul Pogba two offers last year that improved his earnings per week of 340.000 euros.

To what the Frenchman said the club offered him 'nothing', Pogba said: “How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that".

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

pogba
Transfers

Paul Pogba Said To The Media 'I Want To Show Manchester United They Made A Mistake' Following His Exit From The Old Trafford Side

By Saul Escudero59 seconds ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
News

Report: Crystal Palace Now 'Firm Favourites' To Sign Manchester United Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka

By Rhys James6 hours ago
Jones
Transfers

Report: Leeds United Want To Sign Manchester United Defender Phil Jones

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Signing Christopher Nkunku Could End Up Signing For Arsenal Amid Claims The Gunners Willing To Meet High Price Tag

By Saul Escudero7 hours ago
Eriksen
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Make Offer For Christian Eriksen

By Alex Wallace10 hours ago
De Jong pic
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Remains Manchester United Priority Target | Barcelona To Make Decision Today

By Alex Wallace10 hours ago
Justin Cochrane
News

Manchester United Lose Highly Rated Academy Head to Brentford

By Rhys James11 hours ago
Henderson
Transfers

Report: Dean Henderson Move From Manchester United To Nottingham Forest At Advanced Stage

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago