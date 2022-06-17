Paul Pogba Said To The Media 'I Want To Show Manchester United They Made A Mistake' Following His Exit From The Old Trafford Side

According to a report, former Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba made a bold statement to the media regarding the club's decision to not renew his contract.

The Frenchman will leave the Premier League this summer on a free transfer for the second time, Pogba failed to convince the club and their fans in his 6-year contract.

The Red Devils signed the 29-year-old from Juventus for an astonishing price tag of 105 million euros back in 2016.

Previously, Manchester United had let the French International join Juventus on a free transfer as well.

The Italian side is very keen on Pogba's signature this summer transfer window, hoping to get the most out of the midfielder on his come back.

According to The Athletic: The Lagny-sur-marne born spoke in his Amazon Prime documentary called The Pogmentary, the Midfielder said:

“My thought process is to show Manchester (United) that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract.

“And to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract.”

Manchester United claimed to have made Paul Pogba two offers last year that improved his earnings per week of 340.000 euros.

To what the Frenchman said the club offered him 'nothing', Pogba said: “How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that".

