Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Paul Pogba to Juventus: Verbal Agreements In Place For Manchester United Free Agent

Paul Pogba has reached a verbal agreement with Italian giants Juventus. The French midfielder will make a few things clear before signing the contract through his representatives.

The Serie A club are confident of moving things ahead after placing a healthy offer for the Frenchman in a meeting between the player's agent Rafaela Pimenta and the Juventus board.

The French World Cup-winning midfielder will leave the Red Devils on a free transfer for the second time after a world record transfer fee paid by the English club under Jose Mourinho.

Paul Pogba

According to reports from the Italian press mainly Goal Italia's Romeo Agresti, negotiations are progressing extremely well and are at an advanced stage. A new meeting will take place to close the deal fully with both club and the French international.

As per Sami Mokbel from the Daily Mail, Paris Saint-Germain are preparing one final contract offer to snatch Paul Pogba but the Turin-based club are confident that they can see it through the end of the tunnel.

Moreover, the Italian giants have offered a three-year contract to the Frenchman which is worth around £10million a season. Some fine details remain to be agreed and finishing touches are being laid on the final contract.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Pogba
Transfers

Paul Pogba to Juventus: Verbal Agreements In Place For Manchester United Free Agent

By Alan Bince55 seconds ago
mata
Quotes

Juan Mata Reveals Reason Behind Accepting Contract Of Lower Wages Last Summer

By Alan Bince29 minutes ago
Juan Mata
Transfers

Juan Mata Showers High Praises For Incoming Manchester United Erik ten Hag

By Alan Bince49 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Injured For Crystal Palace Game

By Alan Bince1 hour ago
mata
News

Juan Mata Talks About Standards At Manchester United

By Alan Bince1 hour ago
De Gea
Quotes

David De Gea Says He is 'Proud' of His Season At Manchester United

By Rhys James3 hours ago
de jong
Quotes

Barcelona Manager Xavi Gives Frenkie De Jong Update Amid Manchester United Rumours

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Crystal Palace
Match Day

Crystal Palace v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India & Australia

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago