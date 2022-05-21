Paul Pogba to Juventus: Verbal Agreements In Place For Manchester United Free Agent

Paul Pogba has reached a verbal agreement with Italian giants Juventus. The French midfielder will make a few things clear before signing the contract through his representatives.

The Serie A club are confident of moving things ahead after placing a healthy offer for the Frenchman in a meeting between the player's agent Rafaela Pimenta and the Juventus board.

The French World Cup-winning midfielder will leave the Red Devils on a free transfer for the second time after a world record transfer fee paid by the English club under Jose Mourinho.

According to reports from the Italian press mainly Goal Italia's Romeo Agresti, negotiations are progressing extremely well and are at an advanced stage. A new meeting will take place to close the deal fully with both club and the French international.

As per Sami Mokbel from the Daily Mail, Paris Saint-Germain are preparing one final contract offer to snatch Paul Pogba but the Turin-based club are confident that they can see it through the end of the tunnel.

Moreover, the Italian giants have offered a three-year contract to the Frenchman which is worth around £10million a season. Some fine details remain to be agreed and finishing touches are being laid on the final contract.

