Report: Paul Pogba to Move to Manchester City from Manchester United is 'Unlikely' Reports David Ornstein

David Ornstein who has been regarded as one of the most reliable journalists surrounding Manchester United news in recent months has provided an update on the rumours surrounding Paul Pogba to Manchester City.

Ornstein has been reporting about United frequently in the last months especially during the managerial saga.

Pogba has been linked heavily in recent days with a possible move to City as Pep Guardiola could possibly turn to Pogba as he becomes a free agent this summer.

Pogba would have to take a significant pay cut if he is to sign for City in the summer window.

Pogba vs Leeds United

Pogba has been linked to other clubs across Europe but the message seems to be the same - he must take a pay cut on his wages.

According to a brand new report from David Ornstein when speaking to NBC Sports, "Pogba to Manchester City is ‘unlikely’."

Pogba will assess his future this summer ahead of his next move.

Paul Pogba vs Leeds
Report: Paul Pogba to Move to Manchester City from Manchester United is 'Unlikely' Reports David Ornstein

By Alex Wallace

