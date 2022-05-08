Report: Paul Pogba to Move to Manchester City from Manchester United is 'Unlikely' Reports David Ornstein
David Ornstein who has been regarded as one of the most reliable journalists surrounding Manchester United news in recent months has provided an update on the rumours surrounding Paul Pogba to Manchester City.
Ornstein has been reporting about United frequently in the last months especially during the managerial saga.
Pogba has been linked heavily in recent days with a possible move to City as Pep Guardiola could possibly turn to Pogba as he becomes a free agent this summer.
Pogba would have to take a significant pay cut if he is to sign for City in the summer window.
Pogba has been linked to other clubs across Europe but the message seems to be the same - he must take a pay cut on his wages.
According to a brand new report from David Ornstein when speaking to NBC Sports, "Pogba to Manchester City is ‘unlikely’."
Pogba will assess his future this summer ahead of his next move.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Would Not Be Convinced Of Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea
- Report: New Manager Erik Ten Hag Wants Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Back At Manchester United Next Season
- Report: Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Has A Received An Official Contract Offer From European Giant
- Report: Manchester United Leading the Race to Sign Darwin Nunez
- Frenkie De Jong Is Believed To Be The 'Cornerstone Of His Winning Project' - Could Manchester United Land The Midfielder?
- Ex-Manchester United Midfielder Robbie Savage Warns About Cristiano Ronaldo's Possible Sell
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon